Civil servant allegedly behind leakage of ‘land allocation’ to Wike’s son queried

A civil servant, Hassan Shahru Mairiga, who was accused of being behind the release of information to the media on the alleged allocation of land to Jordan, the son of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been queried.

The Land Resource Officer I was issued the query by the Acting Director, Administration, J. Udegbunam, on behalf of the Director of Land Administration.

The query, dated July 4, 2025, reads:

FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT OF LAND ADMINISTRATION

No. 4 Peace Drive, Central Area-Abuja, Nigeria

FCT/FOR/189

4th July, 2025

Hassan Shahru Mairiga Land Resource Officer I

LETTER OF QUERY

It has come to the attention of the Management that you allegedly engaged in acts considered to be serious misconduct, contrary to the provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR), specifically

i. Unauthorized disclosure of official information to unauthorized persons, which constitutes a clear violation of PSR 100401 and 100402(1)

ii. Breach of the oath of secrecy which you swore to uphold upon assumption of duty under PSR 100402(0)

iii. Conduct unbecoming of a public officer, as defined under PSR 100402(aa). thereby undermining the integrity and confidentiality required of your office.

2. These actions, if proven, amount to serious misconduct and gross violation of your obligations as a public servant which is detrimental to the image of the service.

3. You are hereby requested to make a written representation within 24 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. Note that failure to make a representation within the stipulated time shall attract further disciplinary measures.

4. Please acknowledge receipt.

The Eagle Online recalls that Wike was accused of allocating 2,082 hectares of land to one of his sons in Maitama and Asokoro areas of Abuja.

The Eagle Online also recalls that Wike has denied allocating land to any of his sons on several occasions.

The last was on Thursday during a media briefing he addressed.

He said: “Assuming, though not conceding, my children applied for land, are they not citizens?

“Are they Ghanaians?

“Even if they applied, are they not entitled because I’m a minister?”

Wike, however, said he did not allocate land to any of his sons.

He said the accusation originated from Adamawa state.

He added: “First, calculate land in Maitama and Asokoro and tell me where you’d get 2000 hectares of land.

“And I know where it is coming from.

“It is from Adamawa State.

“I am aware.”

