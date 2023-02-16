Civil engineer docked over alleged defrauding woman of N1.1m

A 40-year-old civil engineer, Olusegun Obaleye, was on Thursday arraigned before a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a woman of N 1.15 million.

Obaleye of N0. 6, ECWA Staff Quarters, Farin Gada, Jos, Plateau State, was arraigned on two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate Theresa Nten for allegedly defrauding a woman, Chinwe Nwokolo, of N0. 30, David Ejoor Crescent, Abuja, of the said amount.

Obaleye, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chijioke Oluzin, told the court that Nwokolo had reported the matter through a petition to the office of the FCT Commissioner of Police on July 25, 2022.

The prosecutor said Nwokolo submitted in the petition that the defendant initially presented himself to her in 2021 as a financial analyst and expert in forex trading.

He said the complainant alleged that the defendant deceived her and her colleague, one Adebayo Seun, into paying the money into his account with Guarantee Trust Bank, ostensibly to trade for them.

According to him, Nwokolo claimed that after the payment, the defendant stopped picking their calls and later relocated to Jos, Plateau State, and converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor further said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Theresa Nten ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Correctional Center pending the hearing for his bail application.

She adjourned the case until March 17 for hearing.