The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi, has assured Nigerians that a highly coordinated approach is being adopted to avert any threat of attack on airport facilities across the country.

He, has therefore, in a reaction to an intelligence report, directed Commandants of the agency in states with airports to immediately liaise with airport authorities and other relevant stakeholders to fortify the internal security mechanism in the facilities.

According to a statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Sola Odumosu, on Friday in Abuja, Audi also directed all concerned state commandants to deploy operatives from specialised units such as counter-terrorism, anti-vandalism, crisis and disaster management as well as intelligence and surveillance personnel for covert operations to all the airports in the country.

He called on all Nigerians to see the security of the nation as everyone’s business and not as an exclusive preserve of security agencies alone.

Audi also urged citizens to voluntarily provide credible information to the agency about any suspicious movement or criminal activities.