Citizen’s Diary: The message from the South-East to President Tinubu, by Fredrick Nwabufo

Like the sons of Hermes in Greek mythology, the National Communication Team led by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, delivered President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s scintillating message of hope, unity, peace, and progress to the South-East in the past week.

It was the federal government’s first citizen engagement tour to the South-East this year, and as expected, it was a thrilling spectacle. The tour took off from Enugu State with a courtesy call to Governor Peter Mbah and then to different entrails of federal government and state government projects.

The emissaries of Renewed Hope have come to the land of the rising sun.

The delegation, comprising the spokespersons to the President led by Chief Bayo Onanugu, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy; all the directors-general of agencies under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Barrister Chioma Nweze, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-East), and leaders of media-affiliated associations visited the federal government’s Oncology Centre at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Teaching Hospital, a top-tier facility equipped with advanced diagnostic and radiotherapy technology; the massive Eke Obi-nagu flyover; Enugu-Port-Harcourt road being dualised; Enugu-Onitsha road; the 9th mile Umulumgbe Ukehe-Opi junction road under rehabilitation, and the state government’s Government House Control Centre and Owo Smart School.

At the Government House, Governor Mbah rendered an eloquent and dispassionate testimony on the Tinubu administration’s economic cures. He commended President Tinubu, revealing that fuel subsidy removal had helped make funds available for infrastructure projects in the state: He said: “For us in Enugu, we have been able to deliver on all the promises we made to our people during the campaign, thanks to the courageous decision by President Bola Tinubu, which has unlocked resources required to implement massive capital projects.”

The lead emissary of hope on the delegation, Alhaji Idris reeled off the many projects and interventions of the Tinubu administration in the South-East, and more recently, the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, an initiative conceived by President Tinubu to advance inclusive development across the 8,809 wards in the country.

The town hall at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, was a powwow of pure emotions and uninhibited expression of gratitude to the Tinubu administration. It was also a sponge of feedback to the government on the areas it needed to improve on.

The head of the Traditional Rulers Council in Enugu, Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu (Ogadagidi) amplified the voices of many of those present with a vehement oration.

He said: “I want to thank him (President Tinubu) for providing a level-playing field for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for UNN. When the President came to Enugu, he said he is not considering party affiliation; that he will work with our governor. We thank him for that. We thank him for the South-East Development Commission. We also thank him for providing an oncology centre at UNTH. We have no alternative in Aso Rock. President Tinubu is the man.”

His bold declaration: “We have no alternative in Aso Rock. President Tinubu is the man,’’ — an implied reference to the 2027 elections received a thunderous ovation from the crowd.

In Ebonyi State where Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru played the good host, the federal government delegation inspected the 118km Ebonyi section of the Trans-Saharan Super-Highway in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi, where work is in progress. This project will have a far-reaching impact on the infrastructure and economic experience of the South-East, North-Central, and South-South zones – opening up arteries of agricultural activity and commerce.

The project will cover Cross River, South-East, North Central – Apo, Abuja Super-Highway — spur of Lagos-Port Harcourt — crossing Enugu State and passing through Ebonyi to Ogoja in northern Cross River State.

The team also visited Abakaliki/Enugu road dualisation project; Oferekpe road, and a number of state government projects.

President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on infrastructure is on full throttle, and the infrastructure development is across all zones.

The town hall at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, was electric, colourful, and packed with a vivacious crowd. President Tinubu’s message as delivered by the Minister of Information and National Orientation was resounding: ‘’No region in Nigeria will be left behind.’’

From my perspective as a citizen, the unambiguous and bold statement of the South-East to the President is that of gratitude and support. And as Igwe Asadu puts it: ‘’President Tinubu is the man.’’

Fredrick Nwabufo is Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement

