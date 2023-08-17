CIPM President emerges VP, African Human Resource Confederation

Mr Olusegun Mojeed, President, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM)

President, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Olusegun Mojeed, has been elected as the Vice President, African Human Resource Confederation (AHRC) – the pan-African body for human resources.

Registrar, CIPM, Ms Oluwatoyin Naiwo, in a statement Thursday in Lagos, said the election took place at the Executive Board meeting of the AHRC on August 11.

Naiwo described the CIPM President’s new office as an acceleration of CIPM’s journey to global relevance.

She stated that Mojeed was previously the Secretary-General of the AHRC and by his election as vice president, AHRC, he was saddled with additional responsibilities.

“This new responsibility would include sitting on and actively participating in the Executive Board of the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA) which is the global network of professionals in people management.

“Having this significant representation at the African level is an opportunity to lead the African HR Community through the board of AHRC and also a huge boost to the CIPM’s bid to host the World HR Congress in 2026.

“In the same vein, the Head of Communication, Advocacy and Stakeholder Relations of the CIPM, Funmi Onasanya, was co-opted as a member of the executive board of AHRC, to strengthen the institute’s service delivery at the AHRC level,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mojeed is thorough-bred HR, Learning and Talent Development Professional with over three decades of cognate work experience spanning several industries and sectors.

He is an alumnus of Yale School of Management and the University of Lagos, a Fellow of the National Institute for Labour Studies and the Executive Consultant and Global Head of Practice at Bezaleel Consulting Group.

NAN