CIBN, LBS launch dual qualification schemes for financial experts

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and the Lagos Business School (LBS) have collaborated to launch novel dual qualification programmes – the MBA/Chartered Banker and SMP/Chartered Banker programmes.

CIBN President, Dr Ken Opara, confirmed this in a statement Friday in Lagos.

Opara said the launch took place at a cocktail event at the LBS on November 1.

According to him, the cocktail session was to commemorate the commencement of the CIBN/LBS collaborative Chartered Banker/SMP two-in-one programme.

He said the dual certification programme, which was the maiden edition, would help participants to gain an understanding of the present business environment in Africa.

He said the programme would improve the managerial competencies and strategic thinking capacities of industry executives, while also implementing strategies for effective change processes.

“With an SMP/MBA from LBS and an ACIB certification from CIBN, you gain access to a global network of international business leaders across Africa, the knowledge and skills to accelerate your career and thrive in the African business market at affordable and flexible pay,’’ Opara said.

He added that the programme would provide financial services professionals with a solid foundation in management and leadership through hands-on training, cross-functional skills development, peer learning and case studies.

These programmes, he said, were structured to fast-track competence and skills development of financial service industry professionals.

Opara said the programme would afford participants the opportunity of running one programme and gaining two qualifications.

“This means that you can earn the Chartered Banker designation (ACIB) and the SMP certification by completing a single programme: Chartered Banker (ACIB) and SMP,’’ he stressed.

He urged people to click on the link https://tinyurl.com/CIBNLBSProgram, to read more. Opara expressed his sincere congratulations to the LBS for their partnership with the CIBN in launching the two-in-one certificate programme.

He noted that the LBS has continued to play a frontline role in the area of executive education in Nigeria, maintaining very high standards.

He stated: “As an advocate of future and younger generations, this programme is apt as the mode of delivery is hybrid.

“This would help participants achieve their objectives without limitation. The initiative is leaning into the future and aligns with the changing business landscape.

“I am resolute that this initiative will enhance the desired capacity development in the financial services industry and both institutions, that is, CIBN and LBS will be remembered for packaging the programme”.

Opara noted that the CIBN remains commited to its statutory manadate of ensuring the observance and maintenance of ethics and professionalism in the banking and finance industry.

He harped that the institute has remained the conscience and moral compass for the industry in its 60 years of existence.

Prof. Chris Ogbechie, Dean, LBS, noted in his remarks that the financial services sector plays a very significant role in the life of any country.

He said: “As such, the LBS is excited to collaborate with the CIBN toward deepening the knowledge and capacity of professionals in the financial services ecosystem.”

He commended the CIBN for the laudable initiative and admonished practitioners in the industry to take advantage of the unique programme.

The event was attended by President/Chairman of Council of CIBN, Dr Ken Opara, Akin Morakinyo, Registrar/Chief Executive, CIBN, Prof. Chris Ogbechie, Dean, LBS, and the Programme Director, Dr Nkemdilim Iheanachor, LBS, resource persons and the participants.