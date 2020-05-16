The Chartered Institute of bankers of Nigeria on Saturday inaugurated Bayo Olugbemi as its 21st President/Chairman of Council for the year 2020/2022.

Olugbemi, in his acceptance speech, paid tributes to the institute’s founding fathers who made sacrifices and contributions that had positioned it for its current growth and development.

The newly installed president said he was aware of his responsibilities, adding that he was prepared to transform and move the institute to greater heights and international recognition.

Olugbemi, who was sworn in by Justice A. Olateru-Olagbegi, at the Bankers House, Victoria Island, Lagos, tagged his tenure’s strategic mission statement as: “A-TEAM.”

He said: “Our strategic focus is crafted into an acronym: ‘A-TEAM.’

“This is the time to dream big dreams into reality.

“Our desire is to be a global reference point, an institute that everyone is proud to associate with, one that sets the agenda for the banking industry, for businesses and the economy as a whole.

“The journey will commence with these initiatives encapsulated in the acronym: A-TEAM: Accelerated development, Technology and Digital Enhancement, Engagement for growth, Accountability and Transparent Leadership and Membership drive for values.”

Olugbemi said although the institute had recorded successes in the past, he would ensure that it exploited new opportunities and exciting territories before other organisations.

The newly inaugurated chairman, who also assured that the institute would not continue to bask in the euphoria of its past glory, called on stakeholders to support him with creative and innovative ideas.

The institute’s immediate past President, Dr. Uche Olowu, had earlier thanked the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Emefiele; Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, Alhaji Umaru; Herbert Wigwe, Leader of the Body of Banks CEOs; and other stakeholders for the support given him during his tenure.

Olowu said: “As I hand over the mantle of leadership of the institute today to my successor, I enjoin all stakeholders of our Institute to accord him all necessary support he needs to take the institute to greater heights.

“As he takes over the mantle of leadership today, I’m most convinced that the institute is in safe hands given his wealth of knowledge and experience as evidenced in his numerous career accomplishments.”

Other newly elected CIBN’s office holders were Ken Opara; Bayo Olugbemi, 1st Vice-President; Prof. Pius Olanrewaju, 2nd Vice President; and Oladele Alabi as National Treasurer.

The council members were composed of Rafiat Oluwatosin Onitiri, Olayinka Alade Odutola, Rahman Olabode Ajayi, Dr. Godwin Ununotoyo Adolor, Adeniyi Adewunmi Olusola, and Ojo Oluwatoyin,.

Highpoint of the event was the formal swearing in of the 21st President, supported by his wife and the ceremonial transfer of the presidential chain.