A new Chairman for the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Chief J. Akingbola Akinola, has been announced.

He succeeds Olatunde Busari (SAN).

Akinola is a practicing Lawyer and seasoned Arbitrator.

He is a Partner in the law firm of The Law Union, with cognate experience in Corporate and Commercial Law practice and a highly skilled advocate with extensive commercial legal advisory experience.

Akinola is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and is listed as a member of the Institute’s Panel of Chartered Arbitrators and also of the Kigali International Arbitration Centre Panel of International Arbitrators, Kigali, Rwanda.

He was a past President of the Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria and a member of the Board of Directors of LACIAC.

Chief Akinola’s election took place at the inaugural meeting of the 2021-2022 Executive Committee of the Institute held on April 22, 2021.

Also, the following office holders were elected by the Executive Committee: Olusola Adegbonmire, 1st Vice Chairman; Prof Paul Idornigie (SAN), 2nd Vice Chairman; Obosa Akpata, 3rd Vice Chairman; and Josephine Akinwunmi as Secretary.

Other officers are Akin Omisade, Treasurer. Dr. Adeyemi Agbelusi, Public Relations Officer; Ibifubara Berenibara, Assistant Secretary; Seyilayo Ojo, Chairman Training Committee; Obosa Akpata Chairman, Membership Committee; Olumide Sofowora (SAN), Regional Representative; and Tonye Krukrubor, Chapter Liaison.

In a release made available to the media, Agbelusi quoting the new Chairman in his acceptance speech as promising that “the Institute under his leadership will strengthen our training programmes so that it will focus more on impacting knowledge and the skills needed for successful careers in the field of alternative dispute resolution.”

Chief Akinola further assured that the new executive will address some of the concerns militating against the optimisation of the benefits of Alternative Dispute Resolution in Nigeria, and also promised to work with other stakeholders in ensuring the growth of Arbitration in Nigeria.