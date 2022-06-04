CIAPS Commonwealth scholarships announces postgraduate professional studies

Lagos based International Graduates School, CIAPS (the Centre for International, Advanced and Professional Studies) has announced a Commonwealth scholarship scheme for its 2022 Postgraduate Professional studies.

The scholarships are part of the new CIAPS programmes, which will directly benefit students entering postgraduate professional education in June 2022.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued in Lagos by the Centre’s Director, Prof Anthony Kila saying “There are a total of Fifty (50) scholarships available, for qualifying students” adding that “each successful applicant can receive up to One Thousand Dollars towards his or her tuition fees at CIAPS for the duration of the postgraduate professional study. The scheme is aimed at aiding deserving and willing students with the burden of Tuition Fees.

The statement indicated that to be eligible to apply for this postgraduate professional programme, applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent; be a Commonwealth citizen, a resident in a developing Commonwealth country, or a refugee/person working with an organisation linked with developing Commonwealth countries; be ready to commence study by 25th June 2022.

Courses, the statement added slated for these scholarships are in the areas of Media and Communications, Business Management, Banking and Finance, Business Development, Events Management, Political Campaign Management, Production and Operations Management, Health Management, TV Broadcasting, and International Tutor Certificate.

Meanwhile, all applications have been directed to drop by Saturday 12th June 2022