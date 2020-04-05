Churches witness low turnout on Palm Sunday in Anambra

Many churches witnessed low worshippers for the Palm Sunday service in Awka, the Anambra State capital, with most of them visited maintaining the required social distance of two meters for safety.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports on Sunday in Awka that most worship houses were monitored by priests on adherence to government’s directive, while others worshipped online.

At St Peter Catholic Church, Nkwelle-Awka, worshipers attended the 6am service maintaining social distance.

At St Faith Anglican Cathedral, a priest, who preferred anonymity, was seen ensuring that worshipers used the hand sanitiser placed at the entrance of the church.

“All I am here to do is making sure that everyone that comes here washes their hands and use this sanitiser,” he said.

At Dominion Chapel, Awka, fewer worshipers were seen entering the church devoid of the large turnout usually witnessed.

Anthony Eigbe, a worshiper, told NAN that the low turnout was deliberate.

Eigbe said: “Proper spacing of about two meters necessitated the low turn out for us not to go contrary to government directive.”

NAN reports that Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor of Awka Diocese conducted the Palm Sunday service live on Anambra Broadcasting Service TV and radio stations for its numerous members to follow from their homes.