Churches may reopen for congregational worship, says the Christian Association of Nigeria.

The President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said this on Wednesday in a statement.

Ayorinde confirmed that the Christian body had been meeting with the Federal Government on the modalities and guidelines for the reopening.

CAN alongside the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs had on Wednesday met with representatives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in Abuja.

Ayokunle said in the statement on Wednesday: “As a law-abiding institution, the church in Nigeria and the Christian Association of Nigeria that binds all of us together complied, hitherto, with government’s directive suspending church services for the past eight weeks now.

“However, the Church is well prepared for resumption of worship and as one of the most organised institutions in the country with trained leadership and good guidance by the Scripture.

“We are in discussions with the Federal Government and are drawing the guidelines that churches would follow in order not to endanger the life of any worshipper and equally prevent COVID-19 infection.

“We are sure of compliance if the government allows our compliance team to work hand-in-hand with their law enforcement agencies to monitor compliance. If the government didn’t entertain any fear in opening markets and banks which are not as organised as the church, why should government entertain fear about the compliance of the church?

“We are hopeful that latest by the first Sunday in June, all our churches would open again for congregational worship under COVID-19 prevention regulations. As I said before, we are consulting with the government on this.”