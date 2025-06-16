Church worshippers, construction workers escape death as two storey building collapses in Lagos

Construction workers and church worshippers narrowly escaped death on Monday when a two-storey building under construction suddenly collapsed at Number 3 Craig Street, off Apata Road, Shomolu area of Lagos State.

According to an eyewitness, there was no life loss, and no injuries were recorded at the incident which reportedly happened at about 1pm.

It was also gathered that the pillars of the collapsed building fell on a Church (Redeemed Christian Church of Christ, RCCG,) Liberty Parish, which was partially affected, as worshippers in the church also escaped unscathed.

Confirming the incident, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), explained that the building collapsed during the decking process.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, preliminary investigations conducted revealed that there was no victim trapped under the collapsed building.

⁠”Meanwhile, the construction yard has been cordoned off immediately,” LASEMA boss stated.

