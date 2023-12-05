Church, NAN partner on peace, unity in Nigeria

The Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Fellowship said it will partner with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to sustain peace and unity in Nigeria.

Pastor Yohanna Buru, General Overseer of the Church, made this known while on a courtesy visit to NAN Kaduna Zonal Office on Tuesday.

According to him, the visit was necessary to sustain the agency’s cordial relationship in ensuring peace and unity in Nigeria.

Buru said NAN’s wide coverage and positive reports have led to a peace award for him as the first Nigerian to win the ‘United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week’.

Buru said: ” I am a major beneficiary of NAN, I will continue to partner with the agency for peace and unity in Nigeria.”

He said that the visit was also to congratulate the new Zonal Manager of the agency, Bashir Rabe-Mani and wish him success, as well as divine guidance throughout his tenure.

Buru emphasised that the visit was not his first encounter with the Manager and that he looked forward to promoting peace and unity across the nation.

The clergy said: ” It is a well deserved position due to commitment, dedication and sacrifice that qualified you. We have worked together in Sokoto; we shall sustain the relationship”.

In his response, Rabe-Mani, commended Buru for the visit while promising sustained support and partnership towards bolstering peace and unity in Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

“It is part of the agency’s mandate to partner with all religious organisations in ensuring lasting peace and unity in Nigeria,” he added.