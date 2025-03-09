Church member arrested for alleged kidnap of two priests

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 34 year-old church member for allegedly kidnapping Reverend Fathers Abraham Samman and Matthew Dusami of Catholic Dioceses of Yola and Jalingo respectively.

The Command’s spokesperson and a Superintendent of Police, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

Nguroje, however, said the victims had been rescued unhurt, and a locally fabricated gun was recovered from the suspect.

He said: “The command carried out a coordinated rescue operation at a particular criminal hideout situated at a remote side of Gweda Malam area, connecting Numan and Demsa LGAs.

“Rescue operations had commenced from February 21, 2025, in various criminal hideouts within the state.

“It yielded positive results as one Tahamado Jonathan Demian, 34 years old, and a member of the same Church with the Victims, was arrested for their kidnapping.

“The Command’s Planned operation had successfully rescued the two Reverend Fathers unhurt, and no dime was paid as ransom.”

According to Nguroje, the victims are now receiving medical attention.

He further stated that the suspect had been taken into custody for discreet investigation.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Dankombo Morris, expressed gratitude for the support the command was receiving from the state government, other security agencies, and the public.

Morris, therefore, encouraged them to sustain the cooperation and collaboration for timely response to emergency situations to achieve peace and security across the state and beyond.

