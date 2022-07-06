Church issues certificate of virginity to female members

In order to encourage chastity among the ladies in the society, Nazareth Baptist Church, South Africa, has given certificates of virginity to female church members.

According to reports, the church carried out a free virginity test on ladies who attend their church and are 18 years and above.

It is an annual event held by the church, and at the end of the exercise, successful participants receive a Certificate of Virginity as well as a mark on the forehead. The ladies eagerly anticipate the event every year.

The test is usually conducted in the middle of every year so the certificate issued becomes invalid by the middle of the following year when the next virginity test is conducted by the church.

The test for the 2022/2023 session was conducted by the church yesterday, June 4th, and a certificate was issued to the successful ladies.

The certificate was signed by the Leader of Nazareth Baptist Church and the specialist who carried out the test. The Nation