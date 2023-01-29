Church gifts three-bedroom bungalow to widow

Joy and excitement enveloped Umuanum Ohekelem community in Imo State on Saturday as the Anglican Communion of Egbu Diocese handed over a three-bedroom bungalow to an indigent widow, Ihuaka Achor.

Before the church constructed and furnished the house tastefully, Achor was living in a hut on the same site.

The building, which took over her dilapidated hut, was a project mapped out by the Anglican Diocese of Egbu as a way of alleviating the plight of indigent members of the communion.

Achor worships at St. Mathew’s Parish, Ohekelem, under the Egbu Anglican Diocese.

She was one of the beneficiaries of the housing scheme for the less privileged by Rt. Rev. Geoffery Enyinnaya-Okereafor, the Bishop of Egbu.

The President of Lagos branch of Ohekelem Development Union, Valentine Okere, expressed joy and thanked the church for the kind gesture.

In a letter of commendation he wrote to the church, Okere stated that such gesture could rekindle the faithful zeal for Christ and promote good relationship between churches and host communities.

He described the gesture as Christ-like and stated that the church had demonstrated uncommon love and care typical of the early Church.

He said: “This is a renewal of the ideals of the early Christian life and Christ-like way of living where people are others’ keepers as instructed in the scriptures.

“As a people, we are happy to see this happening in our society because it goes a long way to bond the people and the Church and foster unity of purpose between the Church and its faithful.”

Okere encouraged other churches in the community to emulate the Anglican Church and practice what Christ instructed to foster peace in the society.

The dedication and handing-over ceremony was performed by Bishop Okereafor accompanied by his spouse, Ngozi Okereafor (Mama Egbu).

The episcopal entourage was received by the traditional ruler of Ohekelem, Eze E.E. Okere JP (Ekelem 1 of Ohekelem), and his cabinet.

The President-General, Ohekelem Progressive Union Worldwide, Raymond Anyanwu, and his executives also witnessed the event.