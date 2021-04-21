The Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International, Margaret Idahosa, has donated a six classrooms block to Olinlin Primary school, Uzea in Esan North-East Council of Edo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the donation was made on Tuesday in honour of late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, who was once a pupil of the school.

Inaugurating the project, Idahosa said the idea of immortalising her husband came during the 50th anniversary of the church he left behind.

Represented by Bishop Matthew Okpebholo, she said they thought it wise to erect a block of six classrooms in the school because her husband began his early education there.

Margaret said her late husband was a blessing to his generation beyond taking the gospel of Christ around the globe.

She explained that the beneficiaries would be proud to say they attended the same primary school with the late bishop Benson Idahosa.

She said: “We are going to clean the present write up and replace it with ‘Archbishop Benson Idahosa Legacy Project’ as a pupil in this school.

“We are going to put it there so that whoever that is passing by can see Idahosa.

“We will immortalise his name that he was a pupil of this school.

“That means, if a child leaves this school, he or she will be proud to say they attended same school with Idahosa.”

The Secretary to the palace of Uzea Kingdom, Chief Francis Iseghohi, thanked the donor for the project.

Iseghohi urged other well meaning Nigerians to emulate the wife of the late bishop who has remembered where her late husband began his early education.

Also speaking, Ebhohimhen Abraham, who represented the Chief Inspector of Education and the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, said the facility would improve learning in the community.