Church Convention: Enugu State cancels statewide sanitation

The Enugu State Government says it will no longer hold statewide environmental sanitation on Saturday due to ongoing South-East Regional Convention of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship holding in Enugu.

The Managing Director of the Waste Management Authority, Amaka Anajemba, confirmed this on Friday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government usually announces clean up at the end of the month across the state except during major events.

The exercise normally holds from 6am to 10am, with human and vehicular movement restricted within the period.

Anajemba said the cancellation became necessary to enable church members have access to vehicles that would convey them to the venue of the programme.

She said the authority regretted whatever inconveniences the cancellation might have caused the general public.