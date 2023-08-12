Church announces Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s funeral plans

The Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos has announced plans for the burial of its Founding Pastor, Taiwo Odukoya.

The church made the announcement via its Instagram page, the same medium it used to inform of his death on August 7.

The church had in a statement on its Instagram page on August 8, 2023 said Odukoya died in the United States of America on August 7, 2023.

On Friday, the church said the revered Man of God will be buried on September 9, 2023.

But before then on September 8, 2023, there will be a Service of Songs for the Clergy who died at 67.