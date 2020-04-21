Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has suggested that he is open to a future transfer to Chelsea.

Having contributed 12 goals from 67 appearances for Villarreal in all competitions, the 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a future move to the Premier League.

Although the Nigerian has previously missed out on a switch to Arsenal, the attacker has revealed that one of their London rivals are his “favourite team” in England.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Chukwueze said: “My favourite team in England is Chelsea. I was supporting Chelsea when I was young.

“When Chelsea lost that Champions League final against Manchester United, I was crying all through the night.”

Having recently penned a contract extension, Chukwueze is now tied to Villarreal until 2023.