Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has insisted that his team are not scared of coming up against Arsenal in the Europa League.

Unai Emery will face his former side on Thursday for the first time since being sacked in December 2019 – and replaced by current manager Mikel Arteta.

Chukwueze, who scored Villarreal’s only goal in their 2-1 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday, remains confident of taking on board Emery’s tactical instructions when the two sides meet at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Chukwueze said: “When the time comes, it will be up to the coach and the tactics he chooses – all I need to do is just enter the field using the skills I have practiced and give everything I have.

“We are going to play our football as normal. We are not scared or anything, we are just going to play our football as a team.”