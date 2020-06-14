Nigeria’s whizkid, Samuel Chukwueze, starred as his Villarreal side stunned hosts, Celta Vigo, by a lone goal in a Laliga tie at Abanca Balaidos on Saturday.

Chukwueze came on for Gerard Moreno in the 59th minute of the encounter.

Villarreal’s Manuel Trigueros, who was also awarded the King of the Match award, broke the hearts of the homers when he hit the back of the net in the dot of 90 minutes of the energy sapping tie.

Villarreal’s win ended Celta Vigo’s unbeaten run in La Liga and also leaves them one place above the relegation zone in 17th spot, while Villarreal occupies eighth position on the log.

Celta survived in Spain’s top flight last season, finishing 17th in the table, and it would be fair to say that the team is involved in another battle to remain at this level of football.

Indeed, Celestes have only picked up 26 points from their 28 league matches this season.

Villarreal, meanwhile, currently sits eighth in the table, two points behind seventh-placed Valencia and four behind sixth-placed Atletico Madrid.