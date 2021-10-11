Chukwuemeka wins PL2 Player of the Month

Caleb Chukwuemeka has been named the Premier League 2 Player of the Month for September.

A prolific month for the 19-year-old Aston Villa striker helped him claim the award, as he scored five goals and provided one assist in three PL2 Division 2 matches.

After starting September with a 4-2 defeat at Norwich City, Chukwuemeka scored a hat-trick in a victory by the same scoreline over West Bromwich Albion and followed that up a week later with two goals and one assists in an 8-0 win at Stoke City.

He topped a seven-man shortlist that included Folarin Balogun (ARS), Sam Burns (BLB), Alfie Devine (TOT), Baba Fernandes (NFO), Joe Gelhardt (LEE) and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (CRY).

Chukwuemeka was chosen as winner by the Premier League Football Development Panel after PL2 club coaches picked out the best performance by an opposing player in each of their league matches during the month.

He is the second PL2 player to win the accolade this season after Manchester City midfielder James McAtee earned the prize in August.