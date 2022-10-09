Chukwuemeka makes Chelsea vow after Aston Villa transfer

Former Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka made his Chelsea debut in the 3-0 win over Wolves at Stamford Bridge.



Managerless Wolves were outclassed by the Blues as Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja scored the goals for Graham Potter’s side. In the second half, Chukwuemeka came on to make his first appearance for Chelsea in the Premier League.



After the game, the teenager took to social media. He wrote on Instagram: “Debut in blue & 3 Points. Just the beginning. Thank you God.”



Chukwuemeka left Villa for Chelsea in a £20 million switch back in August. The 19-year-old was left out of Villa’s squad that toured Australia in pre-season after refusing to sign a new contract.



Villa tried their best to keep the midfielder but after he made it clear that he saw his future was elsewhere, they were willing to listen to offers with Chukwuemeka’s contract running down. Chelsea saw off interest from the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund to land the England Under-20 international.