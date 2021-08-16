Subscribe
Chukwuemeka joins Aston Villa Academy

Aston Villa is pleased to announce the signing of Caleb Chukwuemeka.

Caleb joins younger brother Carney in Villa’s ranks after completing a move from Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season for the Cobblers during 2020/21, making 28 appearances across all competitions.

Academy manager Mark Harrison said: “We are delighted that Caleb has joined us. He has been a player we have been monitoring for a while now and has continued to develop well at Northampton, making a number of appearances last season.

“He is an exciting attacking player with an eye for goal and we feel has a lot of potential. We are really looking forward to working with him.

“I would like to thank Northampton for the way in which they’ve handled this transfer.”

