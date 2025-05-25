Chukwu keynote, other speakers  for  SUPERNEWS AI Confab ’25

The Managing Director/CEO, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Johnson Chukwu is the keynote speaker at the forthcoming SUPERNEWS Nigeria Artificial Intelligence (AI) Confab 2025, holding on Thursday, June 19th 2025 at Oriental Hotel, 3 Lekki Road Victoria Island Lagos at 10am.

Chukwu will be speaking on the theme, Power of AI: Enhancing Efficiency And Customer Satisfaction For Better Financial Services Experience.

Other renowned experts lined up for the event include the Founder/CEO, ZER Consultating Africa, Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, the former Managing Director, Hilal Takaful Insurance Limited, Thaibat Adeniran, the National President, Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN) Dr Uju Ogubunka and the Head Financial Institutions Ratings, Augusto & Co, Ayokunle Olubunmi.



According to the Convener of the conference, the Publisher of SUPERNEWS Nigeria, Ngozi Onyeakusi, the choice of Johnson Chukwu as the keynote speaker is a reflection of his extensive professional background, diverse expertise and profound knowledge of the financial services sector and economy.

Johnson Chukwu is the chairman and founder, Cowry Assets Management Ltd, prior to the establishment of Cowry Asset Management Limited, he has been actively involved in the Nigerian capital market and was instrumental to the establishment of one of the most vibrant capital market operator, as the pioneer General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Express Trust Limited (now Spring Capital) – a subsidiary of Guardian Express Bank Plc (now Spring Bank Plc).



Before joining Cowry Asset Management Limited on a full-time basis in October 2007, Chukwu was between February 2006 and September 2007 a Deputy General Manager and Group Executive, Operations of Spring Bank Plc.



Chukwu is a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) second class upper degree holder in Accounting and a University of Lagos Scholar. He also holds an MBA from Lagos Business School (Pan African University).



His banking career also includes a 3-year stint as the Deputy Financial Controller of Diamond Bank Plc (1997 – 2000) and 5 years experience with Intercontinental Bank Plc (1992 – 1997) where he worked in Credit and Marketing (Trade Finance), Financial Control, Treasury Operations, and Branch Operations.



Among his professional qualifications are Fellowship of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Taxation.



He has attended several courses both locally and internationally including IESE Business School (University of Navarra) Barcelona, Spain; Wharton Business School (University of Pennsylvania) Philadelphia, USA among others.



The epoch making event, which will be bringing together regulators, key stakeholders in the financial services, ICT sector, informal sector and small business owners will be chaired by the Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga.



The confab will focus on how AI is redefining the financial services sector, accelerating automation, customer engagement, risk management and fraud prevention.

It is a learning opportunity designed to enhance awareness, deepen understanding of participants on the imperative and use of AI in rendering banking, capital market, pension and insurance services cheaper, faster and conveniently.

