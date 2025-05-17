Chude Jideonwo to appeal judgement on Diezani Docu-Series

Media entrepreneur and storyteller, Chude Jideonwo, is set to file an appeal against the recent defamation ruling secured by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The judgment, which was delivered by a Bayelsa State High Court in Yenagoa, relates to Jideonwo’s four-part docu-series: “Is It Your Money?”

It explores allegations of large-scale corruption during Alison-Madueke’s time in office.

The series gained widespread attention for its bold storytelling and detailed reporting.

Its first two episodes had already been released to the public, but both parts will now be temporarily taken down from Jideonwo’s platform while legal proceedings continue.

He said: “This legal challenge is more than a personal battle.

“It raises urgent questions about press freedom, responsible journalism, and the future of investigative storytelling in Nigeria.

“If this ruling is allowed to stand, it could set a troubling precedent.

“Journalists and filmmakers may begin to fear telling the truth about those in power.”

Jideonwo further shared: “The documentary took months of careful work.

“The team behind it verified all claims, made clear distinctions between facts and allegations, and reached out to every person mentioned in the series through proper channels, including the former minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

“The final part of the series, which features an exclusive interview with Alison-Madueke in London, was delayed for over six months to ensure it was handled responsibly and thoroughly.”

At its core, the documentary raises broader questions about the role of journalism in holding power to account.

It underscores the importance of seeking the truth, asking difficult questions, and maintaining space for public interest storytelling.

The series has drawn attention from Nigerians both at home and abroad.

According to the team behind the project, work is ongoing to ensure that all four episodes are released.

They have reaffirmed their commitment to responsible reporting and to the public’s right to access information

