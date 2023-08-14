Chuba Akpom set for €14 million move to Ajax

Ajax are set to sign Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough.

The Dutch club have reached an agreement with the Championship side as well as the player of Nigerian origin.

This will see the 27-year-old move for €12 million plus in €2 million add-ons.

Akpom has permission to travel for a medical on Monday and will sign a five-year contract.

The forward enjoyed a standout season for Middlesbrough last season, scoring 29 goals in 42 games in all competitions.

Akpom had a year remaining on his contract on Teesside after the club had triggered a one-year extension back in January.

Earlier this month amid speculation over his future at Middlesbrough, Akpom said he “would love to stay” at the club, but admitted “a lot of things are not in my control”.

Akpom began his career at Arsenal before joining Greek side PAOK permanently in 2018 after a series of loan moves across the Football League.

Ajax endured a disappointing third-placed finish in Eredivisie last season but kicked off the 2023-24 campaign with a 4-1 win over Heracles on Saturday.