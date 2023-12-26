Christmas: Tinubu receives NGF members in Lagos 

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday received members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on a Christmas homage at his residence in Lagos.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila were among government officials who received members of the NGF.

Members of the NGF on the visit included: Hope Uzodinma of Imo; Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Abba Yusuf of Kano; Hyacinth Alia of Benue; Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau and Umar Dikko Radda of Katsina.

Others are: Lucky Aiyedatiwa, acting governor of Ondo; Ahmed Usman Ododo, governor-elect of Kogi; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun; Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto; Uba Sani of Kaduna; Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Francis Nwifiuru of Ebonyi and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.