Christmas: Suspected gunmen abduct  traditional chief; two others in Ekiti

Suspected bandits stormed Ijan-Ekiti, in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Saturday, on Christmas day; abducted two men and a traditional Chief.

The two men, according to NAN who were on a motorbike, were said to have been kidnapped on the fateful day around 5:30 pm.

One of the victims, simply identified as Ajankoro, a cocoa merchant and the motorcyclist conveying him were said to be on their way from Ilupeju-Ijan heading to Ijan-Ekiti, when they were accosted by the suspected bandits – who kidnapped and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

The State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Sunday Abutu, when contacted, replied that he has not been briefed on the development, promising to speak to the press, once he confirmed the report.

Similarly, some suspected gunmen who kidnapped a traditional chief in the same Local Government area Thursday, have allegedly demanded N20 million ransom to free their victim.

The demand, it was gathered, occurred barely 72 hours the traditional Chief, Emmanuel Obafemi, the Odolofin of Ijan-Ekiti, was kidnapped.

A family source, who preferred anonymity, explained that the kidnappers called Friday night and demanded the amount before they could release the victim.

“They have called to ask for this huge amount of money before they can set him free, the amount is so exorbitant, and we don’t know how to source for the fund.

“We only pleaded for his safe release from their den. It’s still a sad Christmas for us, as the bread winner of our family has been taken to an unknown destination and his whereabouts cannot be ascertained,” the source said.

When contacted, the Commandant of Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State, Brig.-Gen. Joe Komolafe (retired), said he was not aware of the ransom being demanded by the abductors.

He said his men are working round the clock to ensure that the victim is released unhurt.

“I’m not aware of ransom demanded by the bandits, all I know is that our men have been deployed to the areas where we suspected the gunmen might have used as their hideout,” Komolafe added.

He advised residents of the community to volunteer timely and useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspected bandits.