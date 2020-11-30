Ahead of the Christmas celebration, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has advised Nigerians to avoid non essential travels as a strategy to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Dr. Sani Aliyu, the Coordinator of the PTF, gave the advice while speaking at its daily briefing on Monday in Abuja.

The Coordinator said the Federal Government was discouraging Nigerians abroad to stop travelling arrangements for the period.

Aliyu said although everyone had the right to travel, the advice became necessary because of upsurge of COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

The coordinator also said there could be a risk of being stranded in any part of the world after the celebration because of the pandemic.

On the protocol for travellers, the Coordinator said every intending traveller from abroad must come in with a valid COVID-19 test result.

He added that the travellers would pay for a second test in Nigeria, isolate themselves for seven days and undergo a test on the seventh day before joining the community.

