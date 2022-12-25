Christmas: Primate Ayodele preaches peace, urges Christians to pray for Nigeria

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has clamoured for peace in Nigeria as Christians celebrate Christmas.

In a statement by his media office, Primate Ayodele asked Christians to take advantage of the season by praying for the peace of the country.

He urged Christians to follow the example of the Lord Jesus Christ whose birth is being celebrated by becoming ambassadors of peace in everywhere they find themselves.

Furthermore, he prayed for unity among Christian leaders as Christ would love it.

“On behalf of myself, INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, I want to congratulate Christians on another celebration of Christmas

“Jesus is the reason for this season and as Christians, I want to urge us to keep the legacy of Christ on peace keeping.”

“Nigeria needs prayers to be delivered from the many troubling situations and as Christians, we have the responsibility to call on God at this critical time. Let’s take advantage of this Christmas season to pray for our nation.

“Jesus represents peace and it is my prayer that as we celebrate his birth, we will experience him.

“Also, as we celebrate Christmas, I pray that the spirit of unity dwells among Christian leaders as Christ would want it.

“Happy Christmas celebration.”





