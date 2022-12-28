Christmas: Police record zero crime in Niger during celebration 

The Police Command in Niger said it recorded no crime during the Christmas celebrations in the North Central State.

Commissioner of Police, Ogundele Ayodeji disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Wednesday in Minna, the capital city.

He revealed from the 25 local Government areas (LGAs) indicated that the celebrations went on peacefully without threat to lives and property.

“We had hitch-free Christmas celebrations across the state and no arrests were made during and after the festivity.

”We have not recorded any case of kidnapping, banditry and cattle rustling during the holidays.

”We will sustain such tempo through our well coordinated security measures already in place and battle ready to deal with any miscreant in our midst.

”The entire exercise was conducted without threat to lives and property across the 25 LGAs,” Ayodeji said.

He commended the residents for cooperating with security personnel operating in the state.

Ayodeji called on the residents to continue to support the efforts of the command by providing useful and timely information that would assist in preventing crime and apprehending criminal elements.

He said that the security measures already in place would enable residents to move on with their legitimate businesses without any hindrance.

“All we require from the public is timely information on movement of dubious characters, for necessary security action,” the Commissioner said.