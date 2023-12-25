Christmas: PDP calls for unity, love

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas to strengthen the bond of love and unity in spite of the present hard times.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba made the call in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.

The party’s message is to commemorate Christmas, the festival of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Ologunagba urged Nigerians to continue to be their brother’s keepers, especially at this trying time and not allow the hardship and difficulties to change their caring nature.

He expressed heartfelt concerns for Nigerians who could not travel home to celebrate with their loved ones and families due to the economic situation and high cost of living as a result of the high price of petrol.

He called on the National Assembly to be on the side of the people by cutting all provisions for luxury items in the 2024 budget and channel such funds to sectors that had direct bearing to the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“The PDP encourages Nigerians not to succumb to despondency but use the occasion and essence of Christmas to offer prayers as well as renew their hope and trust in the divine intervention of God in the affairs of our nation.

“In spite of these challenges, the PDP felicitates with Nigerians and wishes them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year ahead,’’ Ologunagba said.