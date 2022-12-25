Christmas: Osinbajo preaches mercy, grace for Nigeria

The celebration of Christmas reminds us of the grace of God, and the birth of Jesus Christ is the beginning of a new covenant of God’s mercy, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo stated this today when journalists accosted him for a chat after the Christmas Service at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja. The Vice President had delivered the sermon at a hybrid service attended by his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, senior government officials and others – both online and physically.

The VP, who is also a Pastor, told State House Correspondents that his message to Nigeria is “the message of Christmas which is the birth of the new covenant, the birth of grace. God’s grace and mercy are what we celebrate today.”

Continuing, Osinbajo stated that “the birth of Jesus Christ is the birth of the grace of God. From the moment Christ was born, God said He wasn’t going to hold us to account for sin so long as we believed in what He did – the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“Before we had to pay for our sins and we had to bear the consequence of sin. We would always continue to sin, but with the coming of the Lord Jesus, He has come to replace us and substitute all our unrighteousness and replace it with His own righteousness, as long as we believe in him.”

Earlier in his sermon during the Church service, Osinbajo noted the difference between the old covenant which was based on performance and fulfilling of the law of sin and death and the new covenant which is based on the grace of God through the death of Jesus.

Citing the scriptures in Luke 2:4-17, the VP noted that “the birth of Jesus brought about the new covenant because mankind couldn’t fulfil the old covenant and fell short every time.

“God knew the old covenant didn’t work and then introduced the new covenant in the form of Jesus who came to fulfil the law.” The Vice President added that “what is required for the new covenant is that we believe in Jesus.”

The Christmas Service, an annual event at the Aso Villa Chapel, featured a bible study session moderated by the Chaplain, Pastor Joseph Oluseyi Malomo, celebration, singing and dancing.





