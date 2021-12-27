Christmas: Ondo CP charges Policemen to be at alert, stop extortion  

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, has warned policemen posted to the various expressways in the south west state to be at alert and desist from extorting money from motorists and other travelers, during the yuletide.

Oyediran, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, gave the warning Sunday, when he paid an unscheduled visit to a section of the Benin-Ore Expressway to supervise the activities of the officers posted to approved beats on the highway.

The visit, the CP explained was due to the outcry from citizens on the traffic congestion they encounter on the expressway occasioned by the outrageous number of roadblocks, unnecessary delay of commuters and pedestrians on transit.

“All the policemen posted on duty on highways must be at alert and not use their duty posts as a means of extortion,” Oyediran warned.

The police boss enjoined the security personnel to ward off criminals, promptly attend to emergencies, ease vehicular movement and protect all road users along Benin-Ore axis.

Oyediran who ensured free passage of vehicles on the highway during his visit, assured residents of Ondo State and all other road users of adequate security at all times.