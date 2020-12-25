The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has urged public office holders in the country to put God ahead in their service to the people, advising them to see their offices as platforms for service to God and man.

Obi said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians on Thursday.

He explained that the reason for the season, which is the coming into the world of the Messiah, serves as a moment of reflection for leaders to re-examine their lives and turn back to God.

He said it was also an opportunity for political leaders and public office holders to reflect on the leadership qualities of Jesus and learn from His meekness, humility and compassion for the people.

Obi, who lamented the level of poor governance in Nigeria, attributed it to the lack of fear of God and respect for humanity on the part of public office holders bent on pursuing self gain.

He said: “It is the absence of God’s doctrines in our leadership that leads to moral and political decadence, corruption and lack of prudence in governance.

“The dearth of true leadership and good governance in Nigeria stems from absence of godliness among leaders, which manifests in form of, but not limited to, corruption, self-aggrandisement, looting of public funds, financial imprudence and political irresponsibility.

“The enormous wastage in our public service today by leaders derives from greed and lack of understanding of the true definition of leadership with the fear of God.”

The former Governor of Anambra State urged Nigerians, particularly Ndigbo, to use this period of Christmas to intensify their prayers for peace, urgently needed in the country.

He noted that true peace will reign in the nation if Nigerians allowed the Prince of Peace to reign in their hearts.

Obi further encouraged Nigerians not to allow the challenging times of the years and the prevailing hardship in the country to affect their spirit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co-existence.

He said the country will progress on all fronts if the people unite in love and contribute, as one, to the growth and development of the nation.

In his words: “I urge Nigerians to use this year’s Christmas festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the much desired national development.”

Obi wished all Nigerians merry Christmas and a prosperous 2021.