Christmas, New Year: FG declares public holidays



The Federal Government has declared December 25 and 26, 2023 and January 1, 2024 as public holidays to mark Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declaration the public holidays on behalf of the Federal Government.

Tune-Ojo felicitated with Christians and Nigerians at home and in the diaspora on the occasion.

He enjoined Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that his birthday signified.

He emphasised that peace and security were critical prerequisites for economic development and prosperity of any nation.

The Minister assured Nigerians that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu would continue to put in place effective measures for the security of lives and property of the populace.

He urged Nigerians to be security conscious and report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agencies.

Tunji-Ojo said that yuletide seasons called for discipline to protect lives and property of anyone in their respective communities and the country at large.

He admonished Nigerians to remain focused, adding that 2024 would be a better one with the renewed hope agenda of the President.

The Minister wished all Nigerians, especially Christians, a happy Christmas celebration and a prosperous new year.