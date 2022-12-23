Christmas, New Year: CP orders 24 hours patrol in Kaduna

The Commissioner, Kaduna State Police Command, Yekini Ayoku, says the command has emplaced robust security arrangement for Christmas and New Year activities in the state.

The CP stated this in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, on Friday in Kaduna.

Ayoku further ordered 24-hour high visibility patrols around all the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure members of the public celebrated the yuletide in peace and confidence.

According to him, the command will continue its commitment in keeping its statutory mandate of securing the public space.

He said: “The command has made adequate and massive deployment of personnel and materials to ensure peaceful and hitch free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.”

The CP directed all Area Commanders and their Divisional Police Officers as well as Tactical Commanders to mobilise all operational and intelligence assets at their disposal for protection of all major highways, places of worship and recreational facilities.

He said: “This is to ensure that criminals are kept at bay and denied the latitude to carry out their nefarious activities.”

Ayoku further notified the public that the sale and use of fireworks, knockouts and fire crackers in the state had been banned, and hence parents and guardians were advised to warn their wards and keep close watch on them to avoid running foul of the law.

He advised road users to be careful and vigilant while on the highways, obey all traffic rules and cooperate with law enforcement and safety agents on the road.

He said: “Residents of the state are assured of the readiness of the command to promptly respond to distress situations.”

He said the command would decisively deal with any person or group of persons who might in any way attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the state during the festive period and beyond.

Ayoku added: “Members of the public are enjoined to report any suspicious movement and objects to the nearest police and security formation or call police emergency numbers on: 070-3-967-5856 or 0807-539-1105.

“The command wish all residents of the state merry Christmas and a happy New year.”

He urged all to reflect on the reason for the season by being law abiding and co-exist peacefully and harmoniously for the good and progress of the state.





