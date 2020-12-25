Muslims and Christians attended church service at a Kaduna Church, a move designed to strengthen good relationship between faithful of the two religions.

Pastor Yohanna Buru, General Overseer, Christ Evengelical and Life Intervention Ministry, expressed appreciation for the large turn out of Muslim faithful during the church service.

Buru said the Muslims joined Christian friends and relatives in the service to promote the good relationship all the faithful share.

According to him, Muslims from various states in the northern part of the country annually come to the church to celebrate Christmas with Christians.

He said: “Even the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession did not stop them from coming.

“Muslims in large number visited the church and joined Christians during the Christmas service to Foster peace and unity”

Buru appreciated the presence of Muslim brothers and sisters who came in large numbers to join in the celebrations.

“We must join hands and pray to Almighty God to bring an end to corruption, banditry, terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping and unnecessary killings of human being in the region,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this year’s Christmas sermon dwelt on Religious tolerance, forgiveness, better understanding, peace, love and unity among Nigerians.

It also stressed on the need for both Muslim and Christian clerics to be more committed through prayers for peace, stability and progress in the country.

NAN reports that those in attendance at the Church service included Muslims scholar, traditional rulers, peace ambassadors, stakeholders on peace building from Katsina, Kano, Sokoto and Zamfara States.