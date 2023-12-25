Christmas: Musawa greets Christians, preaches love, unity

Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has sent Christmas greetings to all Christians, artists and cultural enthusiasts, across the nation.

This is contained in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Nneka Anibeze, on Monday, in Abuja.

Musawa called on Christians to embrace peace, love, unity and enjoined Nigerians to show love during the festive period.

Musawa stated: “Christmas is a joyful period but a season of sober reflection and celebration which provides us with a unique opportunity to come together as a nation.

“It also appreciates our diversity, cultural heritage and invaluable contributions of artists to our society.

“This holiday season, we encourage everyone to experience Nigeria’s rich tapestry of artistic performances and cultural festivities that make this time of the year very special.

“Whether it is the traditional performances, art exhibitions, local or cultural events, movies, as well as our rich Nigerian foods, let us enjoy them.

“Let us all also enjoy the creativity that unites us and lights up this season as we unwind and also reflect on the reason for the season”.

The Minister further expressed gratitude to all the artists, performers, artisans and cultural workers who contribute to the cultural heritage of the nation with their talents and dedication.

According to her, “their creativity inspires us, fosters unity and contributes to the vibrancy of our people, irrespective of age, tribe and religion.

In the spirit of the season, she urged Nigerians to also remember the less privileged and extend love and helping hand to those in need.

“Together, we will strive to create a more inclusive and culturally vibrant society where arts and creativity can flourish for generations to come.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, I wish Nigerians a Merry Christmas filled with love, happiness and the joy of artistic expression” Musawa said.