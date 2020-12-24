Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has congratulated Christians in the state on the occasion of the 2020 Christmas, calling on them to use the opportunity of the season to pray for the state and its leadership.

Makinde equally urged Christians across the country to emulate Christ, who, according to him, is the reason for the season, by showing love to others, living in harmony with neighbours and demonstrating the spirit of brotherliness.

The governor congratulated those who are alive to witness this year’s Christmas, adding that everyone who made it to this season must remain thankful to the Almighty.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor stated these in his Christmas message to Oyo State residents and Nigerians, which was made available to newsmen on Thursday.

The governor added that Christmas is a season to love, to care and to cater to the needs of the underprivileged, adding that Christian faithful must endeavour to touch other lives positively during the Christmas and always.

He said, “As Christians all over the world celebrate Christmas, I felicitate my brothers and sisters on witnessing the Christmas season.

“I encourage them to emulate Jesus Christ our Lord, whose birthday we are commemorating with the Christmas celebration. They should show love to others, live in harmony and always demonstrate the selfless spirit.

“Above all, I encourage Christians to pray more for Oyo State and Nigeria and the leadership as well, because we need prayers at this point to surmount various challenges.

“Some of such daunting challenges include the COVID-19-induced recession and the pandemic itself, which experts said has entered its second wave.

“Let me also use this opportunity to warn everyone as they go about celebrating Christmas; please continue to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 guidelines and continue to #OwnYourAction.

“May the peace of the Lord be with us all as we celebrate. I wish you all a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”