Christmas: Let the love of Christ lead, Obasa advises Nigerians

Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly has congratulated Christians in Nigeria as they join their counterparts all over the world to mark this year’s Christmas just as he urged them to imbibe love as instructed by Jesus Christ.

Obasa, in a message released by his media office, also advised Christians in Lagos and Nigeria to use the opportunity of the season to give glory to God for the privilege of being alive to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Speaker noted God’s love for Nigeria, saying the country is blessed with many patriotic citizens who are very passionate to make Nigeria bigger and better than it is currently.

He commended Christian leaders in the country for their constant prayers and intercessions on behalf of the country and its citizens while urging them not to relent in their roles of making better followers of God and His commandments.

“As we celebrate another anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ, I urge us all to show love and give hope to one another now and at all times.

“It is known, through the holy book of Christians, that Jesus lived a worthy life and was the perfect example of the expectations of God from us.

“As a result, we constantly have to follow His steps and imbibe God’s commandments at this time and beyond the celebration. This is one sure way for God to be happy with us.

“While we celebrate, I urge us all to remain conscious of our environment, remember the poor and the needy and continue to put our country in the hands of God.

“Here in Lagos, we will continue to make efforts to ensure that, through the cordial relationship among the arms of government, residents are safe and our State advances as a mega city.

“On behalf of my family and colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly, I congratulate us all and pray that we are all alive to witness more anniversaries of the birth of Jesus Christ, amen,” he prayed.





