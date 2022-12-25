Christmas: Lagos APC urges Christians to embrace love, tolerance 

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has called on Nigerians, especially Christians to exult love and tolerance as the world celebrates the 2022 Christmas.

Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, made the call in his Christmas message Sunday in Lagos.

“As we celebrate Christmas, which re-enacts the birth of Jesus Christ more than 2,000 years ago, I congratulate all Christians in particular and Nigerians in general for being alive to witness the season.

“I enjoin all to conduct yourselves in Christ-like manner before, during and after the festive season and in all other activities you may wish to pursue.

“Jesus Christ is an embodiment of love, peace, humility, tolerance and Justice.

“I encourage you all to embrace the qualities of Christ in your dealings with your fellow brothers and sisters for our good as individuals and as a nation,’’ Ojelabi stated.

According to him, these attributes are very essential to the nation’s corporate existence as Nigeria prepares for the 2023 general elections.

He stressed that Nigerians must ensure that the APC recorded resounding victory at the polls.

“I urge you all, to vote for the candidates of our ever performing political party, the APC, both at the national and state levels during the forthcoming general elections.

“The APC is the only political party that can guarantee Nigerians, continued dividends of democracy as it has been doing since 1999.

“Let us all use the current opportunity offered us by INEC to collect our PVCs so that we can all use them to vote en-masse for APC candidates at the forthcoming elections,’’ he stated.

Commending Nigerians for supporting APC over the years, he stated that the party was still counting on such support in years ahead.

Ojelabi stated that Nigerians would agree with him that the ruling APC had implemented its manifestoes over the years.

“I assure you all that as the ruling party, the APC shall continue to give you its best and serve you more,’’ he stressed.