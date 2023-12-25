Christmas: House of Representatives felicitates Christians on celebration 

The House of Representatives has felicitated Christian faithful across the country as Nigerians join the global celebration of Christmas.

This was contained in a statement signed by Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr. House Spokesman/Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

The statement reads in part: “Annually, the celebration of Christmas offers an opportunity to reflect on the spirit of love, selflessness, and hope as embodied in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Thus, these values remain assets that we must continue to uphold as a people; irrespective of political, religious, or regional differences in our pursuit of greater progress and development.

“The House of Representatives welcomes various efforts by Honourable Members in this season, to extend goodwill to millions of their constituents in these difficult times and urges Nigerians across all walks of life to spread love and joy this season.

As the “People’s House,” we remain steadfast in our commitment to being service-focused, responsive, result-oriented, and effective in our representative functions in line with our Eight-point Legislative Agenda”.

“In this season and beyond, may our thoughts and actions be guided by a sense of compassion and generosity, and may peace pervade our land” prayed the statement.