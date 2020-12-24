The Tinubu Support Group on Thursday in Abuja urged Nigerians to remember victims of insurgency, especially those displaced from their homes, as Christians worldwide celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a goodwill message signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Oluwatosin Johnson, the group also implored Nigerians to promote peaceful coexistence, love and unity.

TSG urged Nigerians to give more support for the Muhammadu Buhari administration in its efforts to fight insecurity.

It said that Nigerians should make up their minds to be peaceful, loving, honest and just to build a better nation.

”We felicitate with all Nigerians, especially our Christian brothers and sisters, on the joyous occasion of this year’s Christmas.

”Though it has been a challenging year globally due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thankful in Nigeria that our government was able to put it under control.

”On this occasion of the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, let us all rededicate ourselves to the virtues which Christ preached and taught.

”There can be no doubt that a greater manifestation of these virtues and ideals in our lives will immensely help us to become a more united, peaceful, secure and progressive nation,” the group said.

TSG implored Nigerians to reach out in love and compassion to their fellows in distress.

”We must never again allow any group to hold the nation to ransom under whatever guise.

”Let us also not allow current socio-economic and security challenges to dampen our expectations for a better Nigeria,” it added.