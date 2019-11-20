Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra on Wednesday began the distribution of rice to civil servants, public servants and pensioners in the state.

Obiano, represented by Harry Uduh, Head of Service in Anambra, said the gesture was to keep his promise of ensuring that workers in the state enjoyed their Christmas since he assumed office.

He said the rice was for workers in the state and local government services, judiciary, legislature, ministries, departments and agencies as well as retirees.

“What we are doing today is to flag off the distribution of the rice to the owners, that is the workers of Anambra State.

“It is the usual Christmas largess of Governor Willie Obiano for the workers to have beautiful Christmas celebration, so every worker and every pensioner will get one bag each.

“I cannot tell you the number of bags that will be distributed off-hand, but I can tell you it will be more than 50,000 bags because it is not just the regular civil servants we have public servants in the state and council workers.

“He has been consistent with this since he assumed office and we thank him for keeping faith with workers. This goes to show that he never makes a promise he does not intend to keep, which is why workers trust me,” the governor said.

Obiano said that he had directed in the implementation schedule for payment of workers salary that they be paid their November salaries on the 25th, receive their leave allowance on December 5 and December salary on December 15.

He lauded Anambra workers for their loyalty and charged them to reciprocate and to support the kind gestures.

“Anambra workers deserve this because they are hardworking, but there is always room for improvement; they are loyal, they have helped the government to successfully implement its policies.

“This is another way the governor is adding value to Agriculture; the rice being distributed are Anambra rice. Government is encouraging people to cultivate and consume Nigerian rice, there is ready market for the produce,” Obiano said.

One of the workers who received her rice, Amaka Uzoezie, expressed both surprise and gratitude that Obiano could fulfill his promise in spite of the country’s economic situation.

Uzoezie said the largesse would serve as a motivation for her and make her to be more productive in the coming year.

Also, Ifeanyi Okechukwu, Chairman, Trade Union Congress in Anambra, thanked Obiano on behalf of his members and urged workers to continue to support the governor.

“I want to thank the governor for his kind disposition to Anambra workers, for ensuring that we enjoy our Christmas every year, and more importantly for extending it to retired civil servants.

“He is a good leader, I pray for him and his family and also call on workers to support him to do more,” Okechukwu said.

