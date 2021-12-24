Christmas: Gbajabiamila felicitates Christians, calls for unity, prayers for Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with Nigerians, especially Christians, on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

He said Christmas period calls for sober reflection even as he enjoined Christians to pray for the country amidst challenges.

Speaker Gbajabiamila said the character of Jesus Christ, who is the main reason for the celebrations, should reflect in the life of every Christian.

He noted that the period also calls for unity of purpose among Nigerians, urging the citizens to be their brother’s keeper at all times.

Gbajabiamila noted that Nigeria is passing through a lot at the moment but that with the prayers of the citizens and their support, the leaders would be able to provide good direction.

He equally called on Nigerians to eschew any act that could lead to the breakdown of law and order during and after the celebrations.

The Speaker wished the Christian community and all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.