Christmas: Fun seekers besiege Suntan Beach in Badagry

Thousands of fun seekers from different parts of the country Monday thronged Suntan Beach in Badagry to celebrate Christmas and the yuletide holidays with their families.

Some fun seekers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview that despite the economic hardship and scarcity of petrol, they managed to get to the beach to have fun with their families.

Some of the fun seekers, who came from Lagos, Ogun and Republic of Benin, to celebrate at the beach had gathered as early as 10:25a.m.

Julius Ademuyiwa, a resident of Sango-Ota in Ogun State, said that his family usually spent this holiday at the beach.

“We are all affected by the economic hardship in the country but as the head of the family, I decided to bring them here to celebrate this year’s Christmas.

“It is all fun here, the atmosphere is conducive and my children and wife are enjoying themselves.

“Despite what people say about the deplorable state of Badagry road, we discovered that the present administration has done a lot to reconstruct the road.

“It is far better than when we came three years ago,” he said.

Kehinde Alake, a resident of Lagos Island and a public servant, said that she felt happy to celebrate with her children at the beach.

Alake, who is a widow, said since the demise of her husband in 2016, she had not visited the beach to have fun with her two girls.

“I am happy to come to the beach this year after so many years, though I missed my husband but coming here has brought life back to me.

Setonji Avoseh, a resident of Badagry, said he came with his family to the beach to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

He said the atmosphere at the beach is conducive, adding that there were so many side attractions like horse riding, dancing and taking pictures.

“Apart from swimming, my wife and children danced to the local talking drums that we have missed for so long at the beach, my brother, it was all fun.

“The beach has made my wife’s birthday a beautiful one and it seems as if I just married her, it is all fun,” he said.

NAN reports that traders at the beach recorded high sales due to the large population of fun seekers at the beach.

John Michael, a horse tender/rider, said the fun seekers have been spending money to ride horses, adding that he had made N15,000 from this.

He said that he was still expecting to earn more money before the end of the day.

“I wish everyday were a public holiday so that I can make this kind of money every time,” he said.

Garuba Ahmed, a seller of roasted meat, popularly known as Suya, told NAN that he made more than N10,500 gain before mid-day.

Cecilia Idowu, a seller of soft drinks, said she finished her market before noon and had gone to buy more to sell.

“Business has been great today and I am glad about this,” she said.

A barbecue vendor, Mary Jones, said she sold more than her normal daily figures at the beach.

