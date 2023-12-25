Christmas: Foundation feeds children, women in Abuja slum

The Still Waters Foundation, an NGO, has organised a modest Christmas celebration, feeding more than 200 children and women living in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja slum.

The Founder, Dr Femi Lanre-Oke, said that the event was in a bid to give the beneficiaries a sense of belonging.

The event, tagged: Project make someone smile, was held at the Zhigbodo slum, under Kuje Area Council, FCT, Abuja where hundreds of people gathered to benefit from the project.

Lanre-Oke said that the aim of the event was to give back to the society and especially the needy, poorest of the poor, less privileged, children and widows from the slum.

He said that the best way to teach love was to show love, saying that the foundation was practically teaching and exhibiting love, affection and empathy which would automatically become the template which the people would grow with.

He also said that the foundation was not receiving grants or funding from government bodies, but relied on donations from friends and family members, saying that empowering downtrodden children was something the foundation loved doing.

Lanre-Oke, who doubles as the Lead Pastor, Jesus Praise Evangelical Ministries International (JPEMI) added that the foundation, apart from empowering children and youths, also engaged in medical outreaches, skill acquisitions and gives start up packs to the less privileged.

The Cleric said that bringing the charity, especially this festive season to the slum, was necessary as the people there required more attention.

According to him, the event is to ensure children of Zhigbodo slum are not left behind in the widely-celebrated yuletide.

He said: “We are celebrating Christmas with the children; we choose to reach out to the poor.

“We needed to do this because Jesus has commanded us to do so which means he commanded us to love one another.

“He asked us to feed him when he is hungry and that is what we did by feeding the people here today.

“We have shown love to the people today and also letting them know that Christ was born today and that means love all round”.

Lanre-Oke, however, called on other corporate organisations to extend such and give towards alleviating the poverty of the people in the riverine and slum communities in FCT and across the country.

Zhigbodo community Chief, Tiye Musa, commended the foundation’s initiative for celebrating in his community and extending love to them.

Musa called on other spirited individuals and other NGOs to support the community with borehole water, building of hospitals and schools, adding that education was key and children and youths were the future of tomorrow.

“I am very glad to see people who love our community and decided to celebrate Christmas with us today.

“This foundation has made us very happy by celebrating with us today. It’s only God that can bless them and reward them, ” he said.

One of the children, simply identified as Ezekiel, said it was like a dream come true as they hardly witnessed Christmas celebrations from organisations in the community.

Other beneficiaries of the outreach showered praise and prayers on the foundation.

Children who could not contain their joy came out from their shanties en masse to witness the feeling of Christmas